St Helens Town's poor run continues at Holker Old Boys

St Helens Town's poor run continued at Holker Old Boys

Town's hopes of avoiding the wooden spoon in the first division of the NWCL are fading fast.

A three-goal defeat against the play-off chasing Cumbrians at Rakesmoor Lane, Barrow, on Saturday. just added to their tale of woe this season - winning only three of their 28 league games to date - and now nine points behind second bottom AFC Darwen and 12 adrift of fellow strugglers Atherton LR.

It's going to take a massive change of fortune for the Ruskin Drive outfit if they are to escape from the lower reaches of the table and at this moment in time the odds are heavily stacked against them.

They will get little respite this weekend when they travel to AFC Blackpool, kick-off 3pm, but will be hoping for a better start by the seaside than they did in Cumbria - conceding a goal in only the third minute to Brandon Collins which set the tone of the game.

From then on, the home side were the dominant force and emphasised their superiority when Collins added a second in the 26th minute before Gareth Smith neatly wrapped up the three points midway through the second half with a third goal.

Teams - Holker Old Boys: Stephens, Amison, Smith, Woodend, Mellen, Allington, Hodgson, Watkin, Walker, Paterson, Collins. Subs: Dixon, Liddicott. Joel, McGladdery, Coombe.