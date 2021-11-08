St Helens Town suffer second half collapse against Darwen

Town crashed to defeat at home to Darwen

Town made a raft of new signings a couple of weeks ago in a bid to strengthen their struggling squad but so far they have been unable to deliver the goods.

A first league victory of the season looked on the cards when they established a two-goal interval lead against the North East Lancashire side at Ruskin Drive on Saturday but they fell apart in the second goal, conceding seven times.

It could only be described as a game of two distinctive halves and left the hosts shell-shocked at the final whistle.

Town, who had won none of their previous 16 league games, looked on course to end their barren run when Liam Caddick gave them a dream start with a seventh minute strike and then Elliot Hughes added a second just before the interval which sent the hosts into the dressing rooms in a buoyant and confident mood.

But they were rocked back on their heels within two minutes of the restart, via a strike from Leon Creech, and then an own goal three minutes later changed the entire complex of the game.

It was the signal for the North East Lancashire side to turn the screw - hitting Town with a barrage of goals from Samual Holt (54 mins), Ryan Steele (70 mins), Nathan Bond (71 mins) and two more from Steele (73 and 89 mins) to complete a second-half hat-trick and no doubt taking the match ball home.

St Helens Town: Shakeshaft, Brown, Robinson, Kamara, Thompson, Amankwah, Apperley, McMahon, Caddick, Devlin, Hughes. Subs: Barnett, Douglas, Conway, Diggle, Thompson.

AFC Darwen: Fieldhouse, Banks, Jarrod, Holt, Smalley, Lonsdale, Bond, Redmayne, Creech, Steele, Wilson-Heyes.Subs: Gorman, Cumpsty, Johnson, Wright.