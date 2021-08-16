St Helens Town suffer humiliating 10-0 defeat

St Helens Town suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats in their history

Red-faced St Helens Town suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats in their history, which dates back to 1901, at Inglenorth Park on Saturday.

They were blown away by their Cumbrian hosts and have now conceded 21 goals in four NWCL division one north fixtures and lie 17th in the table with only a single point to show from a 2 -2 midweek draw at Garstang.

It was a painful experience for Town who are currently leaking goals like a second-hand colander and it goes without saying they will need to tighten-up defensively if they want to make an impact this season.

Celtic, on the other hand, were ruthless with their finishing, chalking up their biggest-ever victory, but manager Martin Mahone had a little sympathy for Town.

He said: ''Everything went right for us on the day. We were superb but to be fair to St Helens they weren't bad despite the final score.''

Josh Charlton set the scoring spree in motion early on with the first of his two goals and by the interval the hosts had opened a four goal advantage and never looked back.

Callum Birdsall led the way with four goals, Ryan Hall grabbed a hat-trick and Jay Weatherill added to the tally.

Town will be hoping to return to winning ways when they entertain AFC Blackpool on Thursday night (kick-off 7.45pm) but that won't be an easy task against the current leaders.

On Saturday, Town are away to Steeton (kick-off 3 pm).

PILKINGTON FC 2 BACUP BOROUGH 1

Unlike their ground-sharing rivals, St Helens Town, Pilks are riding high in the NWCL first division north table.

They picked up two hard-earned points against the Lancastrians to maintain second spot and only goal difference separates them from leaders AFC Blackpool.

It was a feisty and dramatic encounter which was decided on a late penalty..

The high-flying hosts snatched the lead through Andrew Presho after 20 minutes but Callum Hewitt responded to restore parity before the interval

It was a battle royal in the final 45 minutes but Pilks had the last laugh when being awarded an 80th minute late penalty which Phil Marsh slotted home.