St Helens Town suffer heavy defeat at Bacup

St Helens Town suffered a heavy defeat at Bacup

Town were given a taste of their own medicine when hit for six by play-off chasing Bacup in a NWCL Ground-Hop fixture over the weekend.

Bottom of the table St Helens had beat their north east Lancashire rivals by the same scoreline in the first division cup competition at Ruskin Drive last month but after a promising start they rarely looked likely to repeat the feat at the Brian Boys West View Stadium on Saturday..

New signing Dennis Sherriff rifled Borough in front after four minutes following a made-to-measure cross by Alex Mellor but Town restored parity eight minutes later from the penalty spot - Dale Korie-Butler sending goalkeeper Harry Turner the wrong way.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it wasn't the start of a comeback by David Platt's outfit who found themselves 4-1 adrift at the interval thanks to further contributions from Mellor (25 mins), Antony Hall (35) and an own goal (45 mins)...

It left the hosts on easy street for the remainder of the game and their superiority was emphasised when Kyle Siddle (78 mins) and Joseph Fallon (90 mins) added to the scoreline..

Teams - Bacup: Turner, Walne, Hancock, Wager, Fallon, Hewitt, Siddle (K), Siddle (R.), Sherriff, Gervin, Mellor. Subs: Hall, Pilling, Hussey, Warren, Howard.

Town: Rugg, Robinson, Brown, Kamara, Shinks, Clarke, Apperley, Cartwright, Hughes, Hassan, Korie-Butler. Subs: Sonka, McHugh, Weaver, Leggatt.