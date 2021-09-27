St Helens Town suffer another heavy defeat

St Helens Town are still seeking a first win of the season

Another weekend best forgotten as far as struggling St Helens Town are concerned. in what is turning into a nightmare season.

The local NWCL club have now lost nine of their 12 games and are still seeking a first win.

They are one rung off the bottom of the table, only due to rivals Cleator Moor Celtic having been docked three points and fined £750 for failing to fulfil a fixture against Golcar, and to date have conceded 57 goals at an average of just over four per game.

It's obvious they need to improve defensively in order to turn around their season but that will be harder to solve if results keep going the wrong way and draining confidence in the camp.

Town simply had no answer to Campion's ruthless finishing in front of goal during Saturday's fixture at the Players Car Stadium and found themselves three behind at the halfway stage and rarely looked likely to recover.

The hosts goals came from Mark Ferguson (4 mins), Daniel Keane ( 31 mins and 51 mins ), Leon Hunles-Brook (41 mins and 63 mins), Luke Rhodes 83mins), Alex Preston( 88 mins),.David Thompson replied for Town ( 84 mins).

Campion: Bradley Emmerson, Jason Carney, Ethan Crossley, Scott Eastwood, Luke Rhodes. Robbie Graham,Daniel Keane, Jake Maltby, Mark Ferguson, Leon Hurles-Brook, Pat Sykes. Subs: Piankhi Ta Seti, Alex Preston, Jacob Unrichsen.

Town: Carl Williams, Steve Brown, Jesse Robinson, Phil Clarke, David Thompson, Derrick Amankwah, James Apperley, Christy Devlin, Obua Mugalula, Tom Douglas, Fariai Gore. Subs: Ciaran Lea, Rhyce Merrifield, Charles McMahon, Jahquesai Smith, Ruairi McDaid.