St Helens Town still searching for first win of campaign

St Helens Town lost 3-2 at Ilkley

St Helens Town''s small band of devoted fans will be wondering, in cricket terminology, when they will break their duck.

Anchored at the bottom of the NWCL first division table, they are still searching for a first win in all competitions this season and are facing a tough and possibly bleak winter ahead.

But there were signs at Ilkley on Saturday that all is not lost at this early stage of the 2021/22 campaign and once they get that elusive win, it may give them a much-needed shot of adrenaline and help them turn the corner.

Like St Helens, Ilkey are also struggling in the lower reaches of the table but were given a confidence-boosting two goal interval lead thanks to McCauley Smith (9 mins) and an own goal (21 mins).

The visitors reduced the deficit through Jamie Apperley (51 mins) and for a spell they pushed for an equaliser, only to concede a third goal to Benjamin Atkinson (72 mins).

Town, however, didn't throw in the towel and when substitute Jashquesai Smith netted in the 83rd minute a share of the spoils was a distinct possibility but the late dismissal of Luke Colford didn't help their cause and the points stayed east of the Pennines.

Teams - IlkleyTown: Callum Gladding, Joe Garside, McCauley Smith, James Nightingale, Matthew Swift, George Pearson, Aaron Davis, Harry Brown, Kevin Gonzalez Mele, Thomas Smith, Ben Atkinson. Subs: Edward Croft, William Giles, James Hughes.

St Helens Town: Ruairi McDaid, Jess Robinson, Sam Waterson, Luke Colford, Phil Clark, Christy Devlin, Jamie Apperley, Steve Brown, Obua Mugalula, Joshua Clergg, Rhyce Merrifield,. Subs: Luke Diggle, Ali Zeinalighaleh, Dylan Makin, Jahquesai Smith, Kyle Rugg.

Attendance: 99.