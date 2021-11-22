St Helens Town still search for first league win after Daisy Hill defeat

Town slipped to another league defeat at Daisy Hill

The season is approaching the half-way stage and struggling Town are still searching for that elusive first league win.

It will need a massive upturn in form if they are to escape from bottom position in the NWCL first division table and with 15 defeats from their 19 league outings and four draws, they look doomed unless they can produce a Harry Houndi-style act.

But since bringing in a number of players a few weeks ago there have been signs of an improvement in the ranks and on Saturday at Daisy Hill they were unlucky to lose by the odd goal in five.

Town drew first blood early on when Elliott Hughes netted but the hosts bounced back to level matters through Connor Hughes midway through the half.

Harrison Masuamba was on the spot to notch Daisy Hill's second goal on the half hour mark, only for Tom Douglas to restore parity with a 58thth minute penalty.

It set the stage for a grandstand finale, in which both had their chances, but the home side plundered the points via a 77th minute second goal from Hughes.

Teams - Daisy Hill: News, Hussey, Matthews, Brown, Singleton, Masuamba, Severino, O'Brien, Hughes (C.), Mills, Fitto. Subs Davison, Pociask, Makellele, Stansfield, Wilson.