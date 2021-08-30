St Helens Town slump to another heavy defeat

Out of sorts Town plunged to their fifth defeat of the season on Saturday

Out of sorts Town plunged to their fifth defeat of the season on Saturday and once more it was by an embarrassing margin.

The crushing setback came hot on the heels of their 10-0 drubbing at Cleator Moor Celtic and took their goals against column beyond the 30 mark, leaving some of their small band of fans wishing the players from the 1987 FA Vase winning team were still in their prime today!.

Defensively, they seem ill at ease and the way they are leaking goals will not improve confidence in the camp but the season still has a long way to run and things can change for the better.

It took the Westhoughton visitors only 13 minutes to break the deadlock through Hensley Mills, and although Jamie Apperley levelled matters five minutes later, it proved a false dawn.

Matthew Davison restored Daisy Hill's lead at the halfway stage of the first half, quickly followed by a goal from Bruno De Almeid Severine and just to add salt in the wounds Davison notched his second just before the break.

Holding a healthy 4-1 advantage, Daisy Hill turned the screw further and as well as Davison completing a hat-trick other goals were netted by Jake O'Brien, Mills, and Jordyn Fitton.

Teams - Town Wolland, Robinson, De-Andrade, Atkinson, Diggle, Devlin, Apperley, McHugh, Cain, Weaver, Clegg. Subs: Tyrer, Onuh, Zeinalighalen, McMahon, Daid.