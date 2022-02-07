St Helens Town slip to another defeat at South Liverpool
SOUTH LIVERPOOL 4 ST HELENS TOWN 1
Town toppled to their sixth successive defeat of the season on Friday night at the Jericho Lane Football Hub - just eight days before they lock horns with Pilkington in what is dubbed locally as the El Clasico derby and a mini version of the Barcelona-Real Madrid clash.
It goes without saying that the NWCL first division basement boys will have to perform a little better than they did against South Liverpool if they are to overturn their ground-sharing rivals who won the previous league battle 4-1 in August.
Town - seeking a rare away win - made a positive start against the Liverpudlians but then were hit by a three-goal blast in less than 10 minutes.
James Davies (23 mins), Kevin Martin (27 mins) and Louis Gorman (31 mins) all found the back of the net in a blistering spell of attacking play.
To their credit, Town didn't lie down and die and after 66 minutes a goal from Liam Caddick reduced the deficit to 3-1.
But despite their efforts, the visitors couldn't get back into the game and South Liverpool wrapped up the points with a fourth goal from substitute Craig Davies.
Teams - South Liverpool: McCoy, Glennon, Davies (J,), Martin, Ojapah, Hajdari, Cringe, Gorman, Ollard, Woodcock, Hough. Subs: Sayer, Lloyd, Bathgate, Davies (C.), Bridge.
Town: Jones, Rimmer, Robinson, Shinks, Nelson, Cartwright, Apperley, Sonko, Caddick, Hassan, Korie-Butler. Subs: Clarke, Amankwah, Rahmi, Douglas, Rugg.