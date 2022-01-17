St Helens Town slip to another defeat against Ilkley

St Helens Town lost at home to Ilkley Town

Bottom of the table St Helens Town are showing no signs of mounting a late season upturn in fortunes and on Saturday they become the only NWCL division one club to ship a century of goals - 101 to be exact.- and the campaign is far from over yet..

Neither did they help themselves by having Dale Korie-Butler sent off in the second half when the outcome was still in the melting pot.

It was a third successive defeat and considering that their next three games are all away - and points will be hard to come by.at Holker Old Boys, AFC Blackpool and South Liverpool - they are in.a precarious position

Technically, they are away for a fourth successive week but both they and their opponents, Pilkington FC, share the same ground.and only their most optimistic fan will now believe they can turn the corner in the period ahead

It didn't start too well for Dave Platt's boys who found themselves a goal in arrears early on, Tom Smith gliding the ball home and were two down at the midway point of the half following a goal from Nathan Hunt.

It quickly became 3-0 as Kevin Gonzalez Mele joined the scoring spree, only for Jessie Robinson to reduce the arrears in stoppage time.

It was the boost St Helens and when Neil Weaver cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 56th minute a comeback looked a distinct possibility but a 65th minute goal from Smith and Korie-Butler's red card enabled the West Yorkshire side to regain the initiative and a fifth goal from Nathan Hunt wrapped up the three points.

St Helens team: Jones, Brown, Robinson, Kamara, Thompson, Cartwright, Korie-Butler, Hassan, Weaver, Devlin, Caddick. Subs: Clarke, Douglas, McHugh, Djabi, Casey, Shakeshaft..