St Helens Town slip to another defeat against Garstang

St Helens Town slipped to another defeat

Rock bottom St Helens Town have now played 1,800 minutes of football in the first division of the NWCL this season and haven't a single win to show for their efforts.

Twenty league games have resulted in 16 defeats and four draws and this weekend they have the daunting task of facing leaders Golcar United at Ruskin Drive where they will need to pull out all the stops in a top versus bottom clash to halt the West Yorkshire club's pursuit of the title.

Last night's showdown fixture against the Preston-based club followed a similar pattern to other fixtures this season in which Town kept their heads above water in the opening 45 minutes but eventually ran out of steam..

Garstang struck first through Zach Clarke after quarter of an hour and Daniel Squires added a second in the 41 minute before Jamie Apperley reduced the arrears to 2-1 on the stroke of half-time.

But any hopes Town had of overturning the deficit ended when Thomas McCann (68 mins) and Clarke (77 mins) found the net.

Teams - Town: Thompson, Brown, Robinson, Kamara, Cartwright, Onuh, Apperley, Devlin, Hughes, Douglas, Caddick. Subs: Clarke, Amankwah, Weaver, Douglas, Shakeshaft.

Garstang: Hogarth, Birch, Nagy, Reader, Ross, Grundy, Squires, McCann, Clarke, Noblet, Walker. Subs: Deaves, Dickson, Dewhurst, Graha, Mason.