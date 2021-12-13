St Helens Town revival blunted by Campion

St Helens Town lost 6-2 at home to Campion

Town's mini-revival is over - at least for the time being. After successive victories over AFC Darwen and title-chasing Golcar United, they came down to earth with a resounding bump at Ruskin Drive on Saturday.

It also seems to suggest that the West Yorkshire NWCL first division mid-table outfit hold the Indian Sign over Dave Platt's boys, having won their previous meeting at the other side of the Pennines 7-1 in late September.

The two sides couldn't be separated in a relatively even first half, which ended two apiece, but the visitors moved into another gear on the resumption and rocked the basement boys with a four-goal salvo.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campion snatched an eighth minute lead through a Nicky Boshell penalty but Elliott Hughes levelled matters a few minutes later.

Daniel Keane restored Campions' lead mid-way through the half before Town restored parity with a goal from recent signing Dale Korie Butler in added time.

But the final 45 minutes belonged to the Tykes from the moment Robbie Graham edged them ahead for a third time and Town's hopes were more or less scuppered when Keane made it 4-2.

The rest was a near formality as Sykes (61 mins) and Mark Ferguson (65 mins) added to the tally

Teams - Town: Shakeshaft, Caddick, Robinson, Kamara. Colford, Cartwright, Apperley, Hassan, Korie-Butler, Douglas, Hughes. Subs: Odukomaye, Devlin, Clarke, Thompson (P.).

Campion: Emmerson, Carney, Crossley, Graham, Eastwood, Maltby, Hurles-Brook, Keane, Sykes, Ferguson, Boshell. Subs: Ta Seti, Conte, Ali.

Attendance: 100.