St Helens Town produce dramatic comeback for first league win of season

Town defied all the odds to register their first NWCL win of the season at Ruskin Drive on Saturday.

It looked like mission impossible on paper, but Town defied all the odds to register their first NWCL win of the season at Ruskin Drive on Saturday.

More remarkable and just as dramatic was the manner in which the hosts, who hadn't won any of their previous 20 first division games, stunned the leaders in the dying minutes of this top versus bottom showdown by turning what looked like another defeat into a well-earned victory and at the same time knocking Golcar off the top perch.

Town trailed 2-0 following goals from Lee Bradshaw (6 mins) and Ashley Flynn (68 mins) but they refused to yield and a double from Elliott Hughes (75 mins and 88 mins) levelled matters before David Thompson snatched the vital winner two minutes into injury-time.

It was a great boost (and a relief) for the players and backroom staff - giving the club a much-needed shot of adrenaline as they attempt to climb the league ladder, starting at AFC Darwen on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

There was also a promising second outing for new boy Ben Cartwright, who is equally at home as a centre half, full back or midfielder.

He has been recruited from neighbours Prescot Cables and having also played for Bootle, Colwyn Bay, Ashton Athletic and Widnes, he will bring more depth to the squad.

Teams - Town: Shakeshaft, Brown, Robinson, Kamara, Thompson (D.), Cartwright, Apperley, Devlin, Hughes, Weaver, Caddick. Subs: Jevons, Onuh, Douglas, Thompson (P.).