St Helens Town pick up a point with draw at Steeton

Town are still searching for their opening victory of the season in the NWCL first division

Town are still searching for their opening victory of the season in the NWCL first division and are anchored at the foot of the table with a meagre two points from six matches.

The Ruskin Drive side's home form is currently their Achilles heel, but hopefully they can turn the corner sooner rather than later.

There were signs of better form at Steeton on Saturday where the visitors looked more composed at the back than in recent weeks and were rewarded by netting the opening goal with only five minutes on the watch.

Oghenetega Okeregha showed ice-cool finishing when faced with a one-on-one situation with the home goalkeeper and a first away win looked a distinct possibility.

But when a team is struggling, lady luck doesn't seem to be on their side - and early in the second half Town conceded an own goal.

It threw the game wide open and despite both sides having chances to wrap up victory, they finished up sharing the points

Teams - Steeton: Bristol, Maddocks, Marsh, Tyrer, Anjum, Preston, Subhani, McKiernon, Wignall, Briggs, Townsend. Subs: Parker-Wells, Kinuthia, Lynne. Price.

Town: Wolland,, De-Andrade, Atkinson, Colford, McHugh, Apperley, Clegg,Okeregha, Weaver, Tyrer. Subs: Platt,Holt, Uppal,McDaid.