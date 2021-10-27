St Helens Town pay tribute to legendary keeper Bert Trautmann

A special tribute night to legendary goalkeeper Bert Trautmann was held at Clock Face Labour Club

It included a film about the life of the late Manchester City legend who picked up a Wembley winner's medal against Birmington City in the 1956 FA Cup Final.

The German prisoner of war's rise to the top of the tree started when he joined St Helens Town in the late 1940s and without giving away my age I was a five-year-old who watched them play my home-town club, Burscough, in front of a record crowd of more than three thousand.

Town's night of nostalgia also attracted another Wembley winner but from the world of Rugby League - Saints' chirpy Cockney Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

A self-confessed Millwall fan, he joined St Helens from Harlequins in 2011 and knows what it is like to win at Wembley, being a member of the squad which defeated Castleford Tigers in this year's final.

Town who are struggling in the lower reaches of the NWCL first division, have taken on board two new assistant managers in Phil Clark and Curtis Lopez.

Phil has played all over the world after returning from New Zealand's Hawkesbay more than a decade ago. He played over 150 games in the Welsh Premier League and also features in teams representing Hednesford, Vauxhall, Burscough, Droylsden and Northwich Vics in the English pyramid system.