St Helens Town hit four in win against Steeton

A winning weekend for St Helens Town

Town are odds-on favourites to finish bottom of the NWCL first division table at the end of the season - but they will go down with all guns blazing judging by the manner in which they swept aside their West Yorkshire rivals at Ruskin Drive on Saturday.

David Platt's boys went into the fixture on the back of seven successive defeats and number eight seemed on the cards when they conceded a 40th minute goal struck home by Andrew Briggs.

But the home side refused to throw in the towel and showed their resilience, determination and commitment by rocking Steeton with a four-goal second half salvo to take maximum points for the first time since a 2-1 victory at Atherton LR on December 18.

Lewis Hassan lit the touchpaper to the recovery by bringing the scores level after 50 minutes, paving the way for Elliott Hughes to strike twice in the 78th and 81st minutes.

It also left the door open for Ben Cartwright to notch a fourth in the final minute of normal time. Hughes also had another second half chance to complete a hat-trick and it would have been a just reward for impressive Town striker.

Town are home again on Thursday when they face Bacup Borough in the Macron Cup, kick-off 7.45pm

Teams - St Helens: Jones, Caddick, Brown, Kamara, Tyrer, Clarke, Apperley, Cartwright, Hughes, Hassan, Korie-Butler. Subs: McHugh, Sonko, Djabi, Robinson, Leggott.