St Helens Town hit form with cup rout of Bacup

St Helens Town hit six against Bacup

Thirty two points separate these two clubs in the first division of the NWCL but it would be hard to believe after the manner in which Dave Tickle's bottom of the table outfit demolished their promotion-chasing opponents in the Edward Case Cup at Ruskin Drive last night (Thursday).

It was a ruthless and cut-throat performance from the hosts who had won only four of their league matches this season and went into the first round tie as rank outsiders.

But maybe their 4-1 home success over Steeton at the weekend was just what the doctor had ordered as they produced a sizzling 90-minute display which left Borough shell-shocked.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also included a superb hat-trick by Elliott Hughes, who was a thorn in the visitors' side from start to finish and while their finishing was clinical at times had other chances not gone begging the final scoreline could have been bigger still.

Hughes set the scoring spree in motion after 22 minutes and 60 seconds later Ben Cartwright added a second.

Town turned the screw further when Hughes doubled his tally in the 27th minute before a penalty success from Anthony Hall just before the break gave the north east Lancashire side an outside chance of turning the tables.

But the homesters were in no mood to surrender their 3-1 half-time advantage and further goals from Dave Korie-Butler (74 mins), Hughes (81 mins) and Korie-Butler (86 mins) wrapped up an excellent night's work.

Teams - St Helens Town: Jones, Caddick,Brown, Kamara, Shinks, Clarke, Apperley, Cartwright, Hughes, Hassan, Maksymyk. Subs: McHugh, Sonke, Korie-Butler. Robinson, Leggott.