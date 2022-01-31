St Helens Town hit for six in Blackpool

St Helens Town suffered another heavy defeat

Town will need to produce a Houdini-style act if they are to avoid the wooden spoon in the NWCL first division.

Entrenched at the foot of the table with a meagre 13 points from 29 games, they haven't won since mid-December when they earned a 2-1 victory at Atherton Laburnum Rovers and with the campaign reaching the latter stages, Dave Platt's boys are in a precarious position.

They are nine points adrift of fellow strugglers, AFC Darwen, and 15 behind Atherton LR and their remaining fixtures, including the derby with ground-sharing Pilkington. are looming on the horizon.

There was no indication, however, of the hammering which lay ahead at Blackpool on Saturday, especially when striker Liam Caddick gave Town an eighth minute lead.

Oscar Radcliffe equalised three minutes later and an own goal enabled the hosts to end the first half 2-1 ahead.

But most of the damage was done after the interval - Blackpool rocking their rivals with a four goal burst which included a hat-trick by Jacob Gregory (58, 74 and 80 mins), leaving Joshua Winder to put the icing on the cake in added time.

Teams - AFC Blackpool: Eastham, Radcliffe, McLean, Sumner, Bishop, Higham, Gregory, Thompson, Clarke (H.), White, Roberts. Subs: Winder, McKenna, Duffield, Hughes, |Hall.