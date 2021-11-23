St Helens town fixture included in ground-hopping weekend

St Helens Town will play a part in the NWCL annual ground-hopping weekend early next year.

The event, organised by the League in conjunction with Groundhop UK, involves seven games on March 4, 5 and 6 and will be attended by a mix of regulars, neutrals and the ground-hop community, who are supporters of football in general.

These visit different grounds around the country and abroad, ticking them off as they go after experiencing a match at each venue.

The games and times of the kick-offs have been meticulously planned to allow the ground-hoppers time to watch one game, make their way to the next venue in time to grab something to eat and drink and then move on to another stadium.

Groundhop UK run a coach between all games for those booking through them, but there is also expected to be several other groundhoppers and casual supporters who turn up on the day and follow the games around, too.