St Helens Town fail to build on early lead at Ashton Town

St Helens Town lost 2-1 at Ashton Town

Boosted by an early goal, bottom of the table St Helens Town appeared on course to end the year on a high after winning three of their previous four outings at the expense of leaders Golcar United, Atherton LR and AFC Darwen.

But they couldn't reproduce their post-Christmas form at nearby Ashton on Monday and by half-time trailed 2-1 and were looking down the barrel of their 18th defeat in the first division of the NWCL League.

Neither side could add to their first half tally, even though both came close on a number of occasions in what developed into a ding-dong battle for the precious three points.

St Helens, who had won only two league games on the road all season, were given the perfect start,, thanks to a ninth minutes goal from Jamie Apperley, but their joy quickly turned to despair as the hosts replied through Tyler Magee on the half- hour mark and Jack Richards a couple of minutes later to complete the scoring in front of more than 300 fans - the highest attendance at Profiles Park this season.

Teams - Ashton Town: Cookson, Stanley, Richards, Keenan. Noonen, Hill, Edgerton Sharp, Magee, Wright, Malumo. Subs: Grindrod, Purdham, Stepans, Ibrahim, Parry.

St Helens: Thompson (P.), Robinson, Thompson (D.), Kamara, Clarke, Cartwright, Applerley, McMahon, Hughes, Weaver, Korie-Butler. Subs: Bown, Douglas, Hassan, Djabi, Platt.

NWCFL 2021-22 Cup Competitions

Macron Cup:

1st Round: @GarstangFC (AWAY) w/c 14th March

First Division Challenge Cup (Edward Case Cup):

1st Round - @BacupBoro (HOME)