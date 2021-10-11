St Helens Town expect bumper crowd for visit of AFC Bury

St Helens Town are expecting their biggest gate of the season when they entertain NWCL first division table-toppers AFC Bury on Saturday.

Now a fan-owned club, which rose from the ashes of the town's former Football League club Bury FC in December 2019, they still have a strong band of loyal supporters and their last away match against AFC Darwen pulled in nearly a thousand spectators - most of them from a town famous for its black puddings.

Town will go into this David v Goliath clash still seeking their first win in what so far has been a disastrous start to the campaign.

But they showed signs that better things may be around the corner by producing an improved display at Chadderton Town on Saturday, even though they were beaten 3-2.

The hosts grabbed the lead via a 20th minute Jason Schofield goal but surrendered their slender advantage by turning the ball into their own net.

Chadderton regained the initiative after the interval with further goals from Ethan Sutclffe (48 mins) and Jack Worrallg (66 mins) before a Victor Warra spot kick in the dying stages cut the final deficit to a solitary goal.

Teams - Chadderton: Coughlan, Dean, Richards, Schofield, Ashworth,, Clarke (M), Pauley,Kisimba, Dale, Worrall, Sutcliffe. Subs: Williams, Fleet, Scholes, Knight, Battes.