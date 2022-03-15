St Helens Town edged out by Nelson in seven goal thriller

Town lost 4-3 at home to Nelson

Already relegated St Helens Town may have little to play for other than their pride during the remainder of the NWCL first division season but they intend to go down with all guns blazing.

They produced a battling performance at Ruskin Drive on Saturday, only to be sunk by a late Nelson goal

in a 90 minute thriller went down to the wire and also resulted in both teams having a player sent off in the 39th minute.

The home team led twice in a battle for supremacy but in the end had to swallow the bitter pill of defeat - something they didn't deserve.

Town couldn't have asked for a better start when James Apperley opened the scoring with only six minutes on the clock, but Adan Bolton restored parity a few minutes later.

There was little to choose between the protagonists during the rest of the half, which ended all square. but the homesters regained the advantage in the 48th minute through Ellis Hughes, only for Sean Ince to level matters three minutes later.

In what was turning into a topsy-turvy encounter, Ben Cartwright edged Town in front again (57 mins), but the pendulum then swung the other way, thanks to vital goals from Sam Lloyd (58 mins) and Dylan Meredith (83 mins).

Teams - St Helens Town: Jones, Caddick, Robinson, Kamara, Shinks, McHugh, Apperley, Cartwright, Hughes,Sonko, Korie-Butler. Subs: Brown, Hassam, Douglas, Lea, Rugg.