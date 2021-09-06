St Helens Town denied win by injury time goal at Nelson

Town drew 2-2 at Nelson

Town came within a whisker of notching their first NWCL League win of the season at the ninth attempt on Saturday but at the end of the day Lady Luck didn't smile on them.

It looked like their barren spell was about to be consigned to the history books when leading 2-1 in the first minute of added time, only to see their North East Lancashire opponents earn a smash-and-grab equaliser.

The final outcome was a bitter pill for the bottom club to swallow after a spirited performance worthy of all three points and will have put the players in a better frame of mind ahead of Thursday's home match against Ashton Town (kick-off 7.45om).

Town's intentions were clear from the start of their trip to Little Wembley and they took the lead through Jahquesai Smith after 29 minutes before Brain Mabhena levelled matters on the stroke of half-time.

The visitors regained the initiative via Smith's second goal after 72 minutes but Cameron Lancaster's last-gasp effort ensured a share of the spoils.

Nelson: Little, Lancaster, Lloyd (S), Julien,.Savin, Lloyd (C), Mabhena, Holt, Ditch, Ince, Webb. Subs: McCann, Hunter, Wynne, Cattermole.