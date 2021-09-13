St Helens Town crash out of FA Vase after defeat by Cheadle Heath

St Helens Town lost to Cheadke Heath in the FA Vase

It almost seems like an eternity since I watched Town lift the FA Vase at Wembley in 1987, beating neighbours Warrington Town 3-2, but times have changed dramatically in the intervening years and a first qualifying round home defeat in the competition on Saturday just adds to their current tale of woe.

Neither will this latest setback boost confidence in the camp of the NWCL first division strugglers who prop up the table without a win to their credit.

NWCL south rivals Cheadle rubbed salt in their growing wounds by snatching a second minute lead through Kyle Foley, who doubled his tally on the half hour mark.

Town battled hard to cut the deficit but their hopes faded when Daniel McLaughlin added a third just before the interval. leaving Kieran Alley to put the final nail in the Town coffin after 57 minutes.

Teams - St Helens: Williams, Brown, Robinson, Colford, Lea, Diggle, Apperley, Onuh, Mugalula, De-Andrade, Zeinalighakeh. Subs: Bigoude, Platt,McDaid.

Cheadle: Fowell, Alley, Phelan, Milne, Greenfield, Taylor, Shawcross, Mulgrew, McLaughlin, Foley, Lewin. Subs: Coates, Wright, Evans, Adduallahi.