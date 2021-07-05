St Helens Town and Pilks set for early season derby

St Helens Town celebrate their Wembley victory

Both will be looking to claim local bragging rights when they meet at Ruskin Drive, where the two teams are based, on Saturday, August 7, and a mouth-watering encounter is on the cards.

Town open their campaign on Saturday, July 31, with a home fixture against Atherton Laburnum Rovers, while Pilks travel to Nelson.

The NWCL have only released the first eight games at this moment in time but more will follow in the next few weeks.

Town fixtures: Atherton LR (home, July 31), Garstang (away, August 4), Pilkington (home, August 7), Cleator Moor Celtic (away. August 14), AFC Blackpool (home, August 19), Steeton (away, August 21), Daisy Hill (home, August 28), South Liverpool (home, August 30).

Pilkington: Nelson (away, July 31), Daisy Hill (home, August 4), St Helens Town (away, August 7), Bacup Borough (home, August 14), Ashton Town (away, August 17), Chadderton (home, August 21), AFC Darwen (away, August 28), Atherton LR (away, August 30).

Both local clubs will also be competing in the FA Vase, in which Town defeated neighbours Warrington 3-2 in the 1987 final at Wembley and would love to repeat the feat.