St Helens Town and Pilkington FC set for NWCL kick off

St Helens Town start their home programme with a game against Atherton LR on Saturday, while Pilks visit Nelson

Covid-19 had kept clubs kicking their heels in frustration at an uncertain future but the lifting of restrictions by the Government finally opened the door for league action to return..

Town start their home programme with a game against Atherton LR on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) and on Wednesday travel to Garstang (kick-off 7.45 pm), while Pilks visit Nelson on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) and on the following Wednesday entertain Daisy Hill (kick-off 7.45 pm).

Campion AFC have joined the NWCL first division north from the Northern Counties East League Division One. Hailing from the Manningham area of Bradford, Campion have a strong reputation for playing good football and they will be an asset to the division.

Other newcomers are Ilkley Town AFC from the West Yorkshire League, who were doing well in the competition before the pandemic Covid brought an end to their season.

Their journey into Step Six has seen them take great strides on and off the park and again will be another asset to the league.

Prescot Cables, who play in the Northern Premier League, don't start their fixtures until Saturday, August 14, when they visit Market Drayton Town (kick-off 3 pm) and the following Tuesday entertain Clitheroe (kick-off 7.45 pm).

They have, however, added a further friendly to their list - a trip to Witton Albion on Saturday, August 7 (kick-off 3 pm).

Guidelines to follow:

1. On field adaptions for playing football are no longer required.

2. No limits of how many people can meet.

3. One metre plus rule removed.

4. The definition of close contact remains the same, however the rules on self-isolation will be changing from August.16

5. Face coverings no longer required by law, but recommended in crowded indoor settings and may be mandated by some clubs or facility providers.

6. Changing rooms can be used, however participants should use their own judgement and minimise use where possible to avoid close contact in a crowded area for a prolonged time.

7. No capacity limits for spectators but good practice is encouraged.

8. Hospitality is permitted without restrictions.

9. NHS Test and Trace QR codes not required by law but encouraged.

10. Free NHS lateral flow testing is available to clubs and we encourage clubs to take this up.

11. No domestic travel restrictions. Participants should continue to follow Government advice on international travel for any fixtures/ tournaments.