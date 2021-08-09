St Helens Town 1 Pilkington FC 4

Pilks triumphed in El Glassico

Their latest victims were local rivals St Helens Town in the 'El Glassico' derby at Ruskin Drive on a wet Saturday afternoon and no one could grumble about the outcome.

The Glassmen were the better side and struck first after17 minutes through striker Callum Laird and although Neil Weaver levelled matters on the stroke of half-time, the hosts regained the initiative when a 52 minute effort from Phil Marsh took a kindly deflection and then nestled in the back of the net.

Town pushed hard for parity but a second goal from Laird (67 minutes) and an injury-time strike from Jake Bickerstaffe wrapped up a well-earned victory for Pilks who are breathing down the neck of leaders of AFC Blackpool who have won all three fixtures to date.

On the other hand, St Helens are still seeking their first win of the campaign after two defeats and a draw, in which they have conceded 11 goals - the most in the competition - and lie 17th in the table.

And just to add to their poor start Charles McMahon was shown a red card.

Teams

St Helens Town: Woolland, Diggle(Luke), Robinson,Kamara, Keenan, McMahon, Hughes, Devline, Diggle (Liam), Weaver, Apperley. Subs: De-Andrade, Colford, Clegg, McHugh, Rugg.

Pilks: Campbell, Presto, Howard, Gigilo, Curtis, Cottingham, Marsh, Bate, Laird, Gilchrist,Maddocks. Subs Watson, Bickerstaffe, Rutherford, Quirk, Whelan.

Attendance 195.

On Saturday Town are away to Cleator Moor Celtic and Pilks entertain Bacup Borough(both matches kick-off at 3pm).