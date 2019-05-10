St Helens born Lily Parr is first female to be honoured with statue at national football museum

The nation's first statue of a female football player will be unveiled next month at the National Football Museum.



One of the game's true trailblazers, Lily Parr, will be honoured with the statue, commissioned by Mars (partner of The FA), ahead of this summer's World Cup in France.

Parr was born in St Helens in 1905 and would score 986 career goals for the Dick, Kerr club despite starting her career as a full-back.

Parr, who was also renowned for the strength of her shooting, died in 1978.

Marzena Bogdanowicz, head of commercial marketing for women's football at the FA, said: "We have come a long way since Lily Parr's days and she deserves recognition as a true pioneer of the sport.

"Lily Parr was the first woman to enter the Football Hall of Fame, an iconic achievement in itself, so it's only fitting that she takes her place alongside other football legends and becomes the first woman to be celebrated with a statue in her honour."