St Helens-based junior football team lands new kit sponsor

Bleak Hill Rovers JFC Under 8s have named Jack’s supermarket as one of the grassroots team’s new sponsors.



As a thank you to the local community for their continued support since its launch, Jack’s supermarket is supporting the youngsters by providing the St Helens-based team with new kits.

Karl Van Der Laan, store manager at Jack’s St Helens, said: “Since the launch of the store just over a year ago, the support we’ve received from people in the local area has been unprecedented, which is why we think it’s important to show the community just how much they’re valued by us.

“We’re committed to developing our relationship with the local community throughout 2020 by supporting more initiatives, building on our work with local primary schools, and running free in-store events for the whole family.

“We hope that Bleak Hill Rovers get lots of use out of their new kits and wish the team lots of luck with their upcoming matches!”

Cyril Barratt, Bleak Hill Rovers JFC Chairman, said: “We’re passionate about helping boys and girls to take part in the sport they love, but this wouldn’t be possible without help from our sponsors.

"The team are over the moon with their new kits and we’re really grateful to Jack’s for their generous donation.”