Rainhill Rockets juniors celebrate new kit sponsorship

The under 8s team at Rainhill Rockets JFC have started the new year in style with new kits from award-winning housebuilder Anwyl Homes Lancashire.



The team, who have a squad of 10 and both train and play matches at Holt Lane Fields in Rainhill, were delighted to receive the branded kits in the club’s stylish navy and pale blue colours.

With Anwyl Homes’ Lea Grange development located just a short distance away, on Lowfield Lane, the housebuilder was keen to support the local charter standard football club which was established in 1996.

With teams ranging from Under 7s up to Under 18s, and an academy for four to six year olds, the club prides itself on being an integral part of the community and never turns away a player irrespective of ability or gender.

Sam Miller, club secretary for Rainhill Rockets JFC, says: “It is wonderful to receive support from local businesses and we are very grateful for Anwyl’s generous donation; it really has benefited the Club.

"The players love their new kits and it is great to see them starting the new year looking professional on the pitch.”

Head of Sales at Anwyl Homes Lancashire, Matthew Gould, adds: “Both build and sales are progressing well at Lea Grange and we are set to have two show homes open this month.

"To mark the occasion, we wanted give something back to the local community. We will be cheering for the Under 8s and wish them well for the rest of the season.”

