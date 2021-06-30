Rainhill High old boy Raheem on target again for England
Staff and ex-pupils at a local school were purring with extra delight as England dumped bogey team Germany out of the European Championship last night (Tuesday).
Former Rainhill High School old boy Raheem Sterling struck the first of his country's two goals in their emotionally-charged win and now he will be hoping to help Gareth Southgate's side reach the pinnacle of Euro soccer.
Sterling, who was born literally a stone's throw from Wembley Stadium, spent his final school years at Rainhill High when he joined Liverpool as a teenager before eventually moving on to Manchester City
"We knew we needed to put in a very good performance against a very good side and I thought we did that," the Manchester City winger said.
"Doing it for your country is always special and it's definitely a special moment. I wondered if it (my goal) was offside, but I was very happy it went.'
"We knew the intensity we can play at and not many teams can deal with it. The two boys in midfield, Declan (Rice) and (Kalvin) Phillips, they were class, they ate up ground. An all-round great team performance.''