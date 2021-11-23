Rainford returns to help Glossop to victory over Cables

Prescot went down 2-0 at home to Glossop

Cables have failed to score in eight league and cup outings this season and is one of the reasons they are hovering in the lower reaches of the Pitching NPL west division table.

Goals seem hard to come by, especially in the league competition, where they have only found the back of the net 21 times in 17 matches.

They drew a blank against fellow strugglers Glossop at Hope Street on Saturday and will rue missing gilt-edge first half chances to seize the initiative

And just to add insult to injury both the visitors' goals (44 and 90 mins) came from their old boy, Jamie Rainford.

Teams - Cables: Allen (M), Schmitdinger, Van-Aston, Colvin, Hollett, Devine, Johnson, Gregson, Buckley, Jennings, Dobie. Subs: Kelleher, Fulton, Cartwright, Brickell, Mafolo.

Glossop: Allen (H.), Aslam, Savogo, Coker, Hartshorne, Barratt, Nock, White, Rainford, Mulvey, Fallon. Subs: Shakeel, Jones-Griffiths, Glover, Hawley, Whalley.