Prescott's injury time strike earns Pilks a draw against Blackpool

Pilks drew 2-2 against Blackpool

Write-off Pilkington at your peril! The Glassmen trailed NWCL play-off rivals Blackpool 2-0 at the interval but came storming back to level the scores in a nerve-tingling dramatic finale.

It looked a forlorn task with little more than 20 minutes remaining and the home side not having found a way to outwit, or penetrate the stubborn Seasiders' defensive wall.

But the show is not over until the fat lady sings and when substitute Adam Gilchrist cut the deficit to 2-1 Pilks had a new lease of life and deep into injury-time up stepped Taylor Prescott to keep the hosts still in with a chance of a play-off place.

The end result had seemed unlikely in the opening 45 minutes which was dominated by Blackpool who built up a commanding two-goal lead.

Joshua Winder fired home the opener off the woodwork and 60 seconds later Jack Gregory flicked the ball over goalkeeper Ben Jones into the net.

But Pilks never-say-die spirit turned the tables, leaving the two play-off contenders sharing the spoils and possibly the right result on the day.

Bury AFC currently lead the first division table with 74 points, seven ahead of Holker Old Boys who have games in hand on their rivals.

Third-placed Golcar United have accrued 65 points, Pilkington 53, and Bacup Borough and AFC Blackpool 51.

Teams - Pilks: Jones, Presho, Parry, Giglio, Cottington, Kelly, Moore, Cunliffe, Laird, Marsh, Prescott. Subs: Gilchrist, Samson, Howard, Bickerstaffe, Quirk.