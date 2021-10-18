Prescot's new boss still seeking first win after Bootle defeat

Cables slipped to defeat at Bootle

New boss Kevin Lynch has only been in charge at Valerie Park a couple of weeks but after three successive defeats - two in the Northern Premier League (west division) and one in the FA Trophy -- he is now more aware of the tough task which lies ahead.

Prescot haven't scored a goal in their last three competitive games and it looks like one of the problems the former Colwyn Bay and Marine manager will need to solve if he is to pull the club away from the lower reaches of the league table.

They have won only two league matches to date - one at home and the other away - but need to produce better performances than they showed at Bootle on Saturday, particularly in the second half, when their chances were few and far between.

There was little between the two protagonists in the opening 45 minutes which was reflected in the goalless scoreline but it was a different story in the second half as the hosts struck three times to pick up the spoils, thanks to Matty Hamilton (48 mins), Tom Peterson (63 mins) and Michael Carberry (90 mins).

It was a disappointing afternoon for the Pesky Bulls fans who helped swell the crowd to a healthy 451.

Prescot squad: Allen, O'Neill, Brickell, Colvin, Schmitdinger, Fulton, Gregson, Dobie, Buckley, Dean, Tames. Subs: Kewlleher, Bamba, Caddick, Sharp, Rahim.