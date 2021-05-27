Prescot sign Daniel Murphy from Skelmersdale United

Daniel Murphy

The Northern Premier League club have added to their growing squad by snapping up Daniel Murphy from NWCL first division outfit Skelmersdale United.

The 28 year-old was part of the United side which reached the first round proper of the 2020-21 Emirates FA Cup before losing 4-1 to Harrogate Town in a match screened live on TV.

The talented defender says he is delighted to be making a step up the non-league ladder and can't wait for the start of the new campaign.

He said: "I am really happy to have joined Cables. I am ambitious to test myself at a higher level and want to win things here at Prescot.