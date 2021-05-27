Prescot sign Daniel Murphy from Skelmersdale United
Prescot Cables FC are hoping that their latest signing will live up to the reputation of his more famous Anfield namesake.
The Northern Premier League club have added to their growing squad by snapping up Daniel Murphy from NWCL first division outfit Skelmersdale United.
The 28 year-old was part of the United side which reached the first round proper of the 2020-21 Emirates FA Cup before losing 4-1 to Harrogate Town in a match screened live on TV.
The talented defender says he is delighted to be making a step up the non-league ladder and can't wait for the start of the new campaign.
He said: "I am really happy to have joined Cables. I am ambitious to test myself at a higher level and want to win things here at Prescot.
'"I believe that with the squad the manager is putting together we can push for promotion, or the play-offs this year. The step up is a test for me and one that I am relishing”.