Prescot defender makes move to neighbours Widnes

Prescot Cables' Brazilian full back Rodrigo Schmitdinger has joined neighbours Widnes

The 28-year-old has moved 'just down the road' and his new boss, Dave Dempsey, said: "He will add to the strength of the existing squad."

Schmitdinger, who can also play at left-back and in central midfield, has spent the last three years at Valerie Park, making 17 appearances this term.

"Rodders is a lad who I have massive respect for," said Dempsey. who thought it was a 'great bit of business for the club.'

He added: "The lad is a very good footballer who is able to play in multiple positions and one that will fit into our group seamlessly."

CABLES have been awarded £10,000 worth of building materials following a successful application to the Buildbase Non-league Club Renovation Programme.

The club were chosen, along with nine other clubs who compete in the Buildbase FA Trophy and Vase competitions, by judges from Buildbase and the FA because of the massive impact the resources will have on the local community.

The club plans to use the materials to renovate the facilities at its home stadium Valerie Park.

In particular, there will be work on the changing facilities so they are more suitable for women.

The Prescot-based team have had trials for female youth teams and have aspirations of starting more women’s teams at different ages.

Former Cables board-member and lifelong supporter David Williams said: “This is fantastic news. It will enable us club to have the proper facilities for the women’s teams. Exciting times are ahead for the club and the new facilities should allow for lots of opportunities in the local community.”

Buildbase’s Wigan branch will be assisting the club with guidance, information and will also provide them with the resources.