Prescot defender John Shaw suffers serious injury in Runcorn defeat

John Shaw

John Shaw's season looks to be over. The Prescot defender was rushed to Whiston Hospital on Monday after being injured in the NPL west division derby clash at the Apec Taxis Stadium - later diagnosed as a double fracture of his ankle.

A club spokesperson said :''It's a crushing blow for John and the club, but we will support him all the way until he recovers, which is likely to be a while.''

He added: ''We, as a club, would also like to thank the amazing hospital staff who looked after him on Monday night.''

The injury put a slight damper on a showdown between the neighbouring clubs who fought tooth and nail to earn local bragging rights and on another afternoon the result could so easily have gone the other way.

Prescot looked the more likely to break the deadlock early on but Lady Luck didn't smile on them - George Nugent having the misfortunate to turn the ball into his own net after 26 minutes..

James Steele added a second for the home team on the hour mark and while Taylor Brickell smashed home a last minute stunner, it was too late to alter the course of a game which attracted more than 800 fans.

Teams - Runcorn: Young, Brown, Haywood, Hayes, Downes, Wylie, Olarewaju. Doyle, Brooke, Murray,Steele. Subs:Hughes, Welsh, Dean.