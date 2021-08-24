Prescot Cables youth team to take season break

Prescot Cables have axed their boys' U18s team - at least for the next 12 months

In a statement, the Northern Premier League club said it had been a difficult decision to pull out of the North West Youth Alliance League for the 2021-22 season, but had been made in agreement with the management team as Kevin Jones seeks a break from football management after more than 15 years of running the Cables' youth team.

A club spokesman said: ''We would like to thank Kevin and Kenny Hunt for all their hard work over the years. They have a wealth of experience at this level and we look forward to working with them in the future on other projects.''

The club will look to reform a youth team in 2022 as part of a partnership with the ESPFA academy.

For these reasons the club feels it appropriate for the U18s team to take a 12 month break while the club formalised this restructure..

Cables have been drawn away to Northern Counties East club Eccleshill United in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Challenge Cup on Saturday, September 4.