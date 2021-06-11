Prescot Cables with busy pre-season schedule

Prescot Cables have arranged no fewer than nine pre-season friendlies in the build the new 2021-22 campaign but all are subject to change or cancellation dependent on local or government restrictions due to the pandemic.

By John Yates
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:13 am
Updated Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:16 am
The Northern Premier League outfit will make the short journey to neighbours St Helens Town on July 3 (ko. 15:00) and finish their warm-ups at Cardiff Met on July 31..

July 3 (ko 15:00)

St. Helens Town v Prescot Cables

Ruskin Drive, St Helens

July 8 (ko 19:45)

AFC Liverpool v Prescot Cables

St. John Bosco

July 10 (ko 15:00)

Prescot Cables v Accrington Stanley

IP Truck Parts Stadium, Prescot.

July 13 (ko 19:45)

Winsford United v Prescot Cables

Barton Stadium

July16 (ko 19:45)

Lower Breck v Prescot Cables

Anfield Sports Centre

July 20 (ko 19:45)

Prescot Cables v Radcliffe

IP Truck Parts Stadium, Prescot

July 24 (ko15:00)

Prescot Cables v Beaconsfield

IP Truck Parts Stadium, Prescot

July 27 (ko 19.45)

Skelmersdale United v Prescot Cables

JMO Sports Park

July 31 (ko 15.00)

Cardiff Met v Prescot Cables

Cyncoed Campus Stadium

The club will release further news regarding any limits of the number of spectators and tickets once they have a clearer indication of whether lock down restrictions will be lifted as planned.