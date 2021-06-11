Prescot Cables with busy pre-season schedule
Prescot Cables have arranged no fewer than nine pre-season friendlies in the build the new 2021-22 campaign but all are subject to change or cancellation dependent on local or government restrictions due to the pandemic.
The Northern Premier League outfit will make the short journey to neighbours St Helens Town on July 3 (ko. 15:00) and finish their warm-ups at Cardiff Met on July 31..
July 3 (ko 15:00)
St. Helens Town v Prescot Cables
Ruskin Drive, St Helens
July 8 (ko 19:45)
AFC Liverpool v Prescot Cables
St. John Bosco
July 10 (ko 15:00)
Prescot Cables v Accrington Stanley
IP Truck Parts Stadium, Prescot.
July 13 (ko 19:45)
Winsford United v Prescot Cables
Barton Stadium
July16 (ko 19:45)
Lower Breck v Prescot Cables
Anfield Sports Centre
July 20 (ko 19:45)
Prescot Cables v Radcliffe
IP Truck Parts Stadium, Prescot
July 24 (ko15:00)
Prescot Cables v Beaconsfield
IP Truck Parts Stadium, Prescot
July 27 (ko 19.45)
Skelmersdale United v Prescot Cables
JMO Sports Park
July 31 (ko 15.00)
Cardiff Met v Prescot Cables
Cyncoed Campus Stadium
The club will release further news regarding any limits of the number of spectators and tickets once they have a clearer indication of whether lock down restrictions will be lifted as planned.