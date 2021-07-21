Prescot Cables to kick off new season at Market Drayton
Prescot Cables will travel to Market Drayton Town in their first game of the Northern Premier League season on Saturday, August 14, and if it lives up to their previous meeting at Greenfield on January 5, 2019, the fans will be in for a feast of football.
The last showdown between the first division (west) sides ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw.
Cables' first home fixture will be on the following Tuesday against Clitheroe. while the traditional festive fixtures takes them to Runcorn Linnets on December 27, before welcoming Marine to the IP Truck Parts Stadium on New Year's Day.
The season will end with a trip over the water to City of Liverpool FC on April 23
The first six fixtures, which may be subject to change at any time due to Covid-19, are: Saturday, August 14, Market Drayton (a); Tuesday, August 17, Clitheroe (h); Saturday, August 21, Athersley Recreation or Campion FA Cup (h);Tuesday, August 24 Trafford (a); Saturday, August 28, Warrington Rylands 1906 (h).