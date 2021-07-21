Prescot Cables to kick off new season at Market Drayton

Prescot Cables will travel to Market Drayton Town in their first game of the Northern Premier League season on Saturday, August 14

The last showdown between the first division (west) sides ended in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Cables' first home fixture will be on the following Tuesday against Clitheroe. while the traditional festive fixtures takes them to Runcorn Linnets on December 27, before welcoming Marine to the IP Truck Parts Stadium on New Year's Day.

The season will end with a trip over the water to City of Liverpool FC on April 23