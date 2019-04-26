Prescot Cables to host charity football match to remember Jack Riding

Prescot Cables will host a charity football match tonight (Friday, April 26) to raise money to help prevent sudden deaths of young people from cardiac arrest.



Tony Bellew, Leon Osman and lan Stubbs are just some of the famous faces turning out in a team taking on Prescot Cables Reserves at Volair Park at 7pm.

Street scene staff from Liverpool will also take part and have been inspired by their colleague Ian Riding, a refuse wagon driver, whose son Jack passed away while playing football with his friends in August last year.

The 18 year-old was a talented footballer who was signed by David Moyes at Everton FC Academy and played for Prescot Cables Reserves.

Ian Riding, said: “I didn’t even know this condition existed until Jack passed away, but the fact is that 12 people a week die from it.

“For me this is about stopping people going through what we’ve been going through and making sure that as many people as possible get tested.”

Mike Brown, Chief Operating Officer at LSSL, said: “This is a really great event which our staff are proud and honoured to be involved in because it is so closely aligned with one of our employees.

“It will be a great evening raising money for a life-saving cause and raising awareness about a really important issue.”

His family want to help raise awareness of sudden cardiac deaths and increase early diagnosis for young people by helping the CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) Foundation, which campaigns on the issue, to become more recognised.

The ultimate goal is to get regular ECG screening clinics for 14-35 year olds taking place at schools, sporting events and other venues.

Entrance to the game costs £2 and more information and donations can be made at www.c-r-y.org.uk/jack-riding