Prescot Cables to face Whitby Town in FA Cup

Prescot Cables have been drawn at home in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup to Whitby Town

The tie will be played on the weekend of September 18-19 and is likely to attract a bumper crowd to Hope Street.

A spokesman for the Pesky Bulls said: "All we can hope for at this stage of the competition is a match in front of our own fans and keep our fingers crossed they can inspire the lads to victory."

The winners will receive a cheque of £3,375 to add to the cash already received from previous rounds and in some cases help keep clubs financially sound.

Cables ensured the money was still rolling after their 3-2 away win at Charnock Richard on Saturday but it was a close shave.

The NWCL side scored first in the 19th minute through Jordan Darr after bossing the exchanges but whatever was said in the visitors' dressing room at half-time seemed to work wonders.

Lloyd Dean brought the scores level 60 seconds after the restart and on the hour mark Steven James added a second.

Prescot continued to call the shots and went further ahead in the 68th minute when a curling effort from Lewis Buckley found the back of the net.

The hosts pulled a goal back with Darr's second of the game with nine minutes remaining to set-up an enthralling finale but the Pesky Bulls were in no mood to be denied a place in the third qualifying round.

Teams - Charnock Richard: Newns, Bibby, Santos, Young, Gibson, Green, Nickeas, Westwell, Grimshaw, Darr, Gooden. Subs: Pilgrim Carsley, Riding, Fairhurst, Caunce.

Prescot: Allen, Caddick, Lattie, McCulloch, Bamba, Cooper, Dean, Sharp, Buckley, James, McMilan. Subs: Van-Aston, Johnson, O'Neill, Jackson.