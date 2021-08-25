Prescot Cables to face Charnock Richard in FA Cup

Prescot Cables will face Charnock Richard in the next round of the FA Cup

It gave them an opportunity to run the rule over their next opponents in the money-spinning competition and that will be the Chorley club who won the tie 5-1 to earn a home tie in the next round which will be played on Saturday, September 4 (kick-off 3pm).

The NWCL premier division side have been in fine fettle so far this season and also been deadly in front of goal, beating Winsford United 5-1 and Ashton Athletic 9-1 in recent weeks.