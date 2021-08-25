Prescot Cables to face Charnock Richard in FA Cup
'Spies' from Prescot Cables will no doubt have been among the spectators at Mossie Park last night (Tuesday) to watch the FA Cup replay between Charnock Richard and Eccleshill from West Yorkshire.
It gave them an opportunity to run the rule over their next opponents in the money-spinning competition and that will be the Chorley club who won the tie 5-1 to earn a home tie in the next round which will be played on Saturday, September 4 (kick-off 3pm).
The NWCL premier division side have been in fine fettle so far this season and also been deadly in front of goal, beating Winsford United 5-1 and Ashton Athletic 9-1 in recent weeks.
The Peskey Bulls struggled to overcome another NWCL club, Campion, in the last round on Saturday - a last-gasp goal giving them a fortuitous 3-2 victory - and will face another tough test against the free-scoring Lancashire club.