Prescot Cables suffer heavy defeat at Warrington Rylands

Prescot Cables suffered a heavy defeat at Warrington Rylands

Cables' barren spell shows no signs of abating. They haven't won a Northern Premier League west division fixture since a 2-1 triumph at Kidsgrove Athletic in late September and Saturday's drubbing was the biggest of the season so far.

Top goalscorers Rylands simply took them to the cleaners with a ruthless and clinical 90 minutes display to keep them hot on the heels of leaders Marine.

The Pesky Bulls were on the back foot from virtually the start and fell behind to Richard Smith's 20th minute goal before Joseph Coveney quickly added the first of what turned out to be a hat-trick.

Akeel Francis (33 mins) slotted home the hosts' third goal but Cables' hopes of turning the tables were cut when Lewis Buckley struck in first-half injury time.

However, a Declan Walker spot kick on the hour restored Rylands' three-goal advantage and although Lloyd Dean responded for Prescot 60 seconds later, they lost their momentum at this point and the hosts capitalised on the situation by adding to their growing tally via Walker (70 mins) and Coveney (73 and 77 mins).

Teams - Rylands: McCall, Walker, Tinning, Gerrard, Smith, Bunney, Doyle, Coveney, Francis, Dolan, Drummond, Subs: Earl, Hilton, Robinson, Buxton.

Cables: Allen, Kinsella, Van Aston, Cartwright, Hollett, Gregson, Johnson, Fulton, Buckley, Jennings, Mafolo. Subs: Deean, Schmitdinger, Dobie, Brickwell.

Attendance: 376.

Referee: Chris Porter.