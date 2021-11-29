Prescot Cables slip to narrow defeat at Workington

The Peskey Bulls produced a defiant defensive display against the Cumbrians but slipped to a 1-0 defeat

Lowly Cables came away empty-handed from their 137-mile journey into the heart of Cumbria on Saturday but were still in the hunt until referee Chris Joyce blew the full-time whistle.

The Peskey Bulls produced a defiant defensive display against the Cumbrians who lie second in the NPL West Division table and were only undone by a 47th minute David Symington spot kick.

The hosts were the better team over the 90 minutes but found it difficult to out-smart the visitors' defence in which outstanding goalkeeper Mitchell Allen pulled off a string of fine saves and stopped a second penalty from Symington.

Prescot can take one or two positive points from the game as they bid to climb higher than 18th in the league ladder and can start on Saturday when they entertain City of Liverpool (kick-off 3pm).

Teams - Town: Atkinson, Harrison, Clarke, Wordsworth, Smith, Casson, Symington, Hubbold, Rigg, Tinnion, Gaul (Godden 77). Subs: Allison (for Godden (88). Bowman, Howarth, and Eccles (not used).