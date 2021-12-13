Prescot Cables slip to defeat at Clitheroe

Prescot Cables' bid to pull away from the lower reaches of the NPL west division table are receding fast

Struggling Prescot Cables' bid to pull away from the lower reaches of the NPL west division table are receding fast as the season passes the half-way stage.

The club's latest setback came in north east Lancashire on Saturday where they battled hard to restrict the home side to a one-goal interval lead - a 36th minute screamer from Cole Lonsdale - and at that stage looked in a position to take something out of the game.

But the Shawbridge outfit upped the ante in the second half and three more goals in the space of 30 minutes resulted in the Pesky Bulls suffering their 15th league defeat in 20 matches.

Crucially, the home side were able to double their lead before some fans in the 500-strong crowd had finished a half-time cuppa - Benjamin McKenna cashing-in to a made-to measure pass and slotting the ball into the net.

However, this signaled a mini comeback by the visitors with Lewis Buckley guiding a free kick over the defensive wall and into the back of the net to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

Eventually, Clitheroe managed to weather the storm and restored their two-goal cushion when Sephton Gonzales.sprang the offside trap and smashed the ball home with 13 minutes remaining.

It was then left to substitute Terry Cummings to wrap up the points in what had been a hard fought contest in far from ideal playing conditions.

Teams - Clitheroe: Thompson, Burrows, Lonsdale, Sloane, Priestley, McKenna, Baker, Gonzales, Dent, Connelly. Subs: Jeanne, Edwards, Kane, Taylor.