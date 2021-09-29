Prescot Cables slip to another league defeat at Trafford

Cables slipped to defeat at Trafford

Cables are struggling to escape from the lower reaches of the Pitching Northern Premier League (west division) table.

The Pesky Bulls suffered their fifth league setback in eight outings when they travelled to the Shawe Stadium, Urmston, last night (Tuesday) and will need to show an upturn in form if they are to make an impact this season.

Trafford, who moved up to fifth spot, were worthy winners and dropped a hint of what was to follow when Max Hazeldine twice went close, only to be denied by goalkeeper Mitchell Allen.

Captain Astley Mulholland was pulling the strings in midfield and Curtis Miller made several electrifying runs down the left flank as the hosts remained in the ascendancy.

Prescot were under the cosh but created their first chance in the 27th minute through the lively Mackenzie O’Neill, who cut in from the right and saw his low drive held at full length by Matty Cooper.

But Trafford's dominance was rewarded on the stroke of half-time - a great curling drive by Connor Hughes cannoned back into play off the crossbar and Aidan Roxburgh pounced to ram home the rebound.

The visitors came more into the game in the opening minutes of the second half and Lloyd Dean flashed a header goalwards following a right wing corner which Cooper saved brilliantly.

Steven Tames then broke clear down the middle as Trafford centre back Adam Rooney stumbled but Cooper was again on hand to produce a courageous save from point blank range.

In the 72nd minute Trafford struck again when Max Hazeldine released Darius Palma who strode forward and slotted the ball past the advancing Allen.

To their credit, Prescot continued to play with great spirit and endeavour and Cooper saved a low drive by Kane Gerald before superbly tipping a thunderous drive by Josh Dobie over the crossbar.

In the 84th minute Astley Mulholland instigated a tremendous move that ended with Curtis Miller flicking the ball into the path of substitute Matty Barlow who buried his shot past Allen to make it 3-0.

And the scoreline could have been even more emphatic as Prescot somehow survived a goalmouth scramble in the 88th minute before Mike Burke hesitated deep into injury time allowing the visitors to clear following another surging run by Curtis Miller.

Teams - Trafford: Cooper, Roxburgh, Sloan, Mulholland, Rooney, Nield, Palma, Davidson,.Hazeldine . Hughes, Miller. Subs: Burke, Higgins, Lopes, Barlow.