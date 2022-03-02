Prescot Cables secure services of Jack Goodwin on two year deal

Jack Goodwin pens his deal

Since joining the club in January from AFC Knowsley, Jack has produced a number of eye-catching performances, including a late headed winner against Newcastle Town on February 5.

First team manager Kevin Lynch is delighted to have secured the young midfielder for the long term, singing his praises after the game against Leek Town at the weekend: “The sky is the limit for Jack in terms of what he can achieve in the game.

"He has been a breath of fresh air since he has come into the club and always gives us 100 per cent and his versatility is incredible.

"I think we could play him in goal if we needed to and he’d still produce a nine out of 10 performance. Jack is certainly going places in the game and hopefully, by committing to us he takes us with him on that journey.”

Jack is the second player to be rewarded with a contract this season, following Mitch Allen who put pen to paper on a deal back in November 2021.

Club chairman Tony Zeverona said: "This shows that the club is keen to attract the best young talent and reward excellent performances.

“This is another statement of intent by the club as we continue to progress at every level.''