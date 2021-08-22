Prescot Cables launch women's team

Prescot Cables have launched their first-ever women's U18s football team

The ladies' team will compete in the Liverpool Women’s and Youth U18s league and have also entered the All Cities Elite Shield (ACES), a national knockout tournament for the best clubs at that level from across the country.

They will be managed by Mark Hills, who is well known in the Merseyside area for his coaching roles in women’s football.

Mark is no stranger to Cables either, having watched the men’s team as a youngster himself and proud to now be leading his team as manager.

He told the club website: ''I'm filled with tremendous pride in what is a massive time for the women’s game and is a fantastic chapter in my coaching career.

''We also share the vision, drive and ambition of a footballing institution like Prescot Cables FC which is going in one direction.

''Our aim, to be playing in the Women’s National League pyramid in the coming years, only outlines the ambitions of this amazing football club right in the heart of the community.

''It is an amazing feeling to be developing the first ever women’s team here and one that the players, coaches and myself are relishing.''

He added: ''The chairman and the board of directors' ambitions are to help develop players and grow the women’s game within the community.”

Club co-chairman Matt Roberts said: “For me, too, it is a proud moment and this continues to develop our core values, as well as strengthen our diversity and equality within the club.

"The team is already a well-established team with a very experienced management and coaching team. They have a fantastic can-do attitude and a great discipline both on and off the field. Not to mention their vast trophy cabinet from all their recent achievements.

''I would like to thank Mark for his enthusiasm and co-operation during the formation of the team and also a big thank you to our kit manufacturers Kappa and MJM Sports for their support in getting the ladies kitted out to match our other teams within the club.

''This is a great success story and I'm sure you will all join me in welcoming them to the club.”