Prescot and Rylands share points in six goal thriller

Prescot Cables drew 3-3 with Warrington Rylands

An end-to-end battle for supremacy produced a thriller at Hope Street on Saturday and in the final analysis a draw was probably a fair result.

Rylands got off to a perfect start in this Northern Premier League (west division) fixture, scoring twice in the first 12 minutes.

Callum Dolan broke the early deadlock after cashing-in on a slide rule pass from Steve Milne's right wing pass and they added a second when Rick Smith hammered home an inch-perfect Joe Coveney free kick.

Despite the double blow, Cables hit back to reduce the arrears in the 23rd minute when Alex McMilan sent Rylands goalkeeper Graeme McCall the wrong way from the penalty spot. McMilan had been awarded the spot kick by referee Matthew Young when he went down in the box under a challenge from Mike Simpson.

Both had further chances to score before half-time as play switched from one penalty box to the other.

Four minutes into the second half ex-Warrington player Lewis Buckley had a shot cleared off the line, while Hughes twice went close at the other end, having a header saved and a shot blocked before the home side equalised in the 65th minute.

The visitors failed to clear their lines which allowed McMilan to lift the ball over McCall and into the net for his second goal.

It set the stage for a grandstand finale in which Ryands substitutes, Adam Buxton and Kane Drummond, combined to restore the Blues' lead - the latter heading home from close range with his first touch of the ball.

But the Pesky Bulls were far from a spent force and were back on level terms in the 84th minute.

A corner resulted in a goalmouth scramble and Lloyd Dean was on hand to prod the ball into the back of the net.

Both had further chances to settle the issue but couldn't find the target and finished sharing the points.

PRESCOT CABLES: Allen, Caddick, Bamba, McCulloch, Dobie, Cooper, Johnson, Jackson Buckley, Tames, McMilan. Subs: Dean, Lattie, Rahim, Dwyer and Sharp.